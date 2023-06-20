HamberMenu
One killed, three injured at steel factory explosion in Kanjikode 

The mishap happened in the Kairali steel factory at 5 a.m. with

June 20, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Thrissur:

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters at the site of an explosion in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Firefighters at the site of an explosion in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 morning.

The mishap happened in the Kairali steel factory at 5 a.m. with a loud explosion, according to local people.

The deceased was identified as Aravindan, 22, son of Pradeesh of Pathanamthitta, an excavator operator in the factory. Charred remains of Aravindan’s body were found trapped in the excavator. Three migrant labourers, who were injured in the explosion, have been admitted to hospital.

Explosion of a furnace led to the mishap, according to the preliminary investigations. The fire and rescue team from Palakkad and Kanjikode doused the fire in one hour.

Meanwhile, there are allegations about security lapses in the factory. District Collector S. Chithra, who visited the site of the explosion, said that action will be taken against the factory if there were any security lapses. The Police and the Pollution Control Board are investigating the accident, she added.

