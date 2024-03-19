One killed, several injured as bus overturns in Kasaragod

March 19, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KASARAGOD

One person was killed and 20 others injured after a bus overturned on the Chalingal National Highway on March 18 (Monday) evening.

The deceased was identified as Chetan Kumar, 37, from Madhoor Ramnagar, the driver of the bus. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

The bus, en route from Mangaluru to Kannur, reportedly veered off course after the driver lost control over it, resulting in the accident. The condition of the injured who are undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad District Hospital is reported to be normal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT