GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, several injured as bus overturns in Kasaragod

March 19, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and 20 others injured after a bus overturned on the Chalingal National Highway on March 18 (Monday) evening.

The deceased was identified as Chetan Kumar, 37, from Madhoor Ramnagar, the driver of the bus. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

The bus, en route from Mangaluru to Kannur, reportedly veered off course after the driver lost control over it, resulting in the accident. The condition of the injured who are undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad District Hospital is reported to be normal.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.