One killed, over 20 injured after private bus hits truck in Kerala

A 52-year-old woman was killed and nearly 20 persons were injured after a private bus rammed a sand-laden truck at Vallathol Junction along the Seaport-Airport Road near Thrikkakara in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) morning.

The deceased has been identified as Naseera of Vattaparambil house, Kuttumassery near Keezhmadu. She was declared dead after she was brought to B&B Memorial Hospital at Thrikkakara.

Thirteen of the injured were admitted at the hospital. Seven others were admitted to Sunrise Hospital at Kakkanad, while two are under treatment at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The condition of most of the persons injured in the accident remained stable, according to authorities at the three hospitals.

The bus was proceeding towards Edappally from Pookattupady and the accident occurred at the three-road intersection at Vallathol Junction. It lost control after the head-on collision and rammed a nearby shop. The front portion of the shop was damaged in the incident.

Eyewitnesses said another sand-laden truck rammed the rear of the truck involved in the accident. They also pointed out that the bus was moving in high speed while taking the right turn towards Edappally.

The police said CCTV footage will be examined as part of the investigation.