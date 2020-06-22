Kerala

One killed in dispute between neighbours

A 76-year-old man died following a dispute between neighbours over a pathway at Cherthala South on Monday. The deceased was identified as Maniyan, 76.

The Arthunkal police said that two of his neighbours Sundareswara Rao, 40 and brother Sreedhara Rao, 30 had been arrested in connection with the case.

The police said that the neighbours had been at loggerheads for some time.

“We had earlier intervened in the matter and demarcated a way to the house of the accused alongside Maniyan’s house. On Monday, the arrested rode their bike through the courtyard of the victim’s house and an altercation ensued. The brothers attacked Maniyan and he collapsed. Although, he was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved,” the police said.

