One killed in attack

March 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayarkunnam police here on Sunday launched a probe into the death of a 49-year-old man, allegedly after being hit on his head with a helmet.

The deceased was identified as Shaiju Ilavungal, a resident of Vannallurkkara, who was also an active worker of the Bahujan Samaj Party . The dead body was found lying in a pool of blood at a location near his residence. The police have taken two persons into custody in connection with the incident

Preliminary investigations suggested that the incident took place on Saturday night when the victim picked up an argument with the accused duo. The war of words soon escalated into a fight , which culminated in Shaiju’s murder.

A detailed investigation is on.

