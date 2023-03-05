HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed in attack

March 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayarkunnam police here on Sunday launched a probe into the death of a 49-year-old man, allegedly after being hit on his head with a helmet.

The deceased was identified as Shaiju Ilavungal, a resident of Vannallurkkara, who was also an active worker of the Bahujan Samaj Party . The dead body was found lying in a pool of blood at a location near his residence. The police have taken two persons into custody in connection with the incident

Preliminary investigations suggested that the incident took place on Saturday night when the victim picked up an argument with the accused duo. The war of words soon escalated into a fight , which culminated in Shaiju’s murder.

A detailed investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.