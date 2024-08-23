One killed in accident

An autorickshaw driver was killed after a speeding car rammed into his parked vehicle in Poovachal on Friday.

Rafeeq, 49, of Undappara in Poovachal sustained grievous injuries after the auto-rickshaw overturned owing to the impact of the collision. The driver, who was thrown out, hit a wall before falling on the ground. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, his life could not be saved.

The Kattakada police detained three persons who were in the car. They are suspected to have been inebriated at the time of the incident. Liquor bottles were found in their vehicle.