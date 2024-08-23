GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed in accident

Published - August 23, 2024 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An autorickshaw driver was killed after a speeding car rammed into his parked vehicle in Poovachal on Friday.

Rafeeq, 49, of Undappara in Poovachal sustained grievous injuries after the auto-rickshaw overturned owing to the impact of the collision. The driver, who was thrown out, hit a wall before falling on the ground. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, his life could not be saved.

The Kattakada police detained three persons who were in the car. They are suspected to have been inebriated at the time of the incident. Liquor bottles were found in their vehicle.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.