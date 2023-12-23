One killed in accident

December 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A youth was killed after the motorcycle he was riding pillion on collided with another near Thumba during the wee hours of Saturday.

The Kazhakuttam police identified the deceased as Unnikuttan, 33, of Thanneermukkom, Alappuzha. The incident occurred in front of the St. Xavier’s College around 1.30 a.m.

Unnikuttan, who was riding pillion, and his friend Prince were returning after watching a movie. Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Unnikuttan could not be saved. Prince and the two other motorcyclists sustained injuries in the incident.

Unnikuttan has been working in an ice-cream manufacturing company in Kazhakuttam, the police said.

