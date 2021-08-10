Kerala

One killed in accident

A motorcyclist was killed and eight others injured after a speeding ambulance hit two vehicles along the National Highway 66 near Attingal on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jayaprabhu, 38, of Attingal. The ambulance was transporting a patient and three others from Kottiyam to Thiruvananthapuram.

After hitting the motorcycle that was ahead, the ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and failed to prevent a collision with a car that came from the opposite direction. Four of those injured were admitted to the Government Medical College with significant injuries, while the others sought treatment at private hospitals.


