One killed, four injured as lorry rams into waiting shed

September 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

One woman was killed and four persons including three school students injured after a lorry rammed into a bus waiting shed near Aryanad on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Eliyavoor near Uzhamalakkal around 9 a.m. when the students were waiting for their school bus along with their guardians.

The deceased identified as Sheela, 56, of Eliyavoor was killed in the accident. Her grandchildren Vaigha Vinod and Vaidhya Vinod, and another Eliyavoor native Dhanya and her daughter Diya Lakshmi were injured.

The condition of Dhanya who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here remains critical. The children have been admitted to the SAT Hospital here. While Vaigha and Diya are Class 3 students, Diya is a kindergartener.

According to eye-witnesses, the heavy vehicle which came from Nedumangad is suspected to have been over-speeding. While the driver fled soon after the incident, the cleaner Dileep was taken into custody by the Aryanad police. The duo is suspected to have been in an inebriated state.

