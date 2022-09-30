One killed, four injured as bus collides with car in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
September 30, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed on the spot and four injured when a KSRTC bus collided with a car head on at Kottakunnu near Meenangadi in Wayanad on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ranjith, 36, of Kolippatta tribal hamlet near Varadoor in the district. Two others who were travelling in the car were admitted to medical college hospitals in Wayanad and Kozhikode. Two bus passengers also sustained minor injuries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was on its way to Adoor. A case was registered and investigation was on, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app