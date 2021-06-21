One killed, five injured in blast at quarry

Thrissur

21 June 2021 21:46 IST

One person died and five persons were injured critically in a blast at a granite quarry at Vazhakode, Mullurkkara village, near Wadakkanchery, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Noushad, 45, of Vazhakode. He was the brother of the quarry owner. The injured included the owner of the quarry.

According to the preliminary report, the blast occurred after detonators, used for granite explosions, went off. Many houses surrounding the quarry suffered damage.

It is reported that the quarry was defunct for the last one and half years. According to local people, some people were doing fish farming in the abandoned quarry. But it is not clear how the explosion happened in an abandoned quarry.

Injured persons were admitted to various hospitals. According to the police, the condition of four persons is critical. The injured include one migrant labourer.

The police and fire and rescue force have begun rescue operations.