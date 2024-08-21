One killed as rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Kollam 

One person was killed and several others were injured as rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkus, a 60-year-old resident of Mampally in Attingal, died when his boat capsized in the storm near the Eravipuram Nitya Sahaya Matha church. Twelve fishermen were injured when their boats overturned due to wind and rain.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Ayanivelikulangara, was injured when the roof of her house was damaged and tiles fell on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, 31 houses were damaged in the district that include 15 in Karunagapally, eight in Kottarakara, six in Kollam, and two in Kunnathur.

Traffic was disrupted in some parts of the district after uprooted trees fell on the roads while several train services had to be delayed to clear the blocks on tracks. Many parts had power outages due to damaged electric poles. Rain-related incidents were reported from Chavara, Eravipuram, and Kunnathur.

Farmers from the eastern parts of Kollam reported crop loss in gusty winds that battered farmlands. Fishing fleets remained in harbours due to squally weather.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.