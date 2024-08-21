ADVERTISEMENT

One killed as rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Kollam 

Published - August 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

Twelve injured when their boats overturned due to wind and rain. Farmers from the eastern parts of Kollam reported crop loss in gusty winds

The Hindu Bureau

Inboard fishing vessels remain anchored at the Thangassery traditional fishing harbour in Kollam on Wednesday morning following strong winds and heavy rain. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

One person was killed and several others were injured as rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkus, a 60-year-old resident of Mampally in Attingal, died when his boat capsized in the storm near the Eravipuram Nitya Sahaya Matha church. Twelve fishermen were injured when their boats overturned due to wind and rain.

Rajeshwari, a resident of Ayanivelikulangara, was injured when the roof of her house was damaged and tiles fell on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, 31 houses were damaged in the district that include 15 in Karunagapally, eight in Kottarakara, six in Kollam, and two in Kunnathur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Traffic was disrupted in some parts of the district after uprooted trees fell on the roads while several train services had to be delayed to clear the blocks on tracks. Many parts had power outages due to damaged electric poles. Rain-related incidents were reported from Chavara, Eravipuram, and Kunnathur.

Farmers from the eastern parts of Kollam reported crop loss in gusty winds that battered farmlands. Fishing fleets remained in harbours due to squally weather.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US