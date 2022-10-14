One killed as lorry turns turtle in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed when a lorry carrying goods from Karnataka turned turtle at Palachuram in Kotiyoor here on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 7.40 a.m. The deceased was identified as Karthik, 17, the helper of the vehicle and a native of Dharwad in Karnataka.

Rescue personnel pulled out driver Hanumanth Rao, who got stuck inside the vehicle. Both of them were rushed to the Peravoor Taluk Hospital. However, Karthik succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The driver was later shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The lorry was transporting goods to an under-construction petrol pump near Kotiyoor. Traffic on Boys Town Road at Palachuram came to a standstill following the accident. However, the police cleared the traffic block by 10 p.m.