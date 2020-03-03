One killed as bus rams on a tree in Wayanad

One person was killed and 21 others sustained injuries when a bus rammed on a tree after it collided head on with a car at Dottappankulam near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Vipin ,24, at Nellarachal near Ambalavyal in the district.
The bus was proceeding to Sulthan Bathery from Kalpetta around 9.30 a.m. on the day. It was suspected that driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after it collided head-on with the car heading to Kalpetta and rammed on the tree, police said.
Those injured were admitted to various hospitals at Sulthan Bathery and Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
