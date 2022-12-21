One killed, 18 injured as college bus rams hotel in Thrissur

December 21, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The college bus that rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, Thrissur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A woman was killed and 18 others were injured when a college bus rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, here on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sarala, 55, of Mangad, an employee of the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According the police, the bus belonged to Malabar College of Engineering and Technology, Desamangalam. The incident happened after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after he felt dizzy, said the police.

More than 15 students in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident. The condition of the driver was said to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US