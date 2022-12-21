  1. EPaper
One killed, 18 injured as college bus rams hotel in Thrissur

December 21, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The college bus that rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, Thrissur, on Wednesday.

The college bus that rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, Thrissur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A woman was killed and 18 others were injured when a college bus rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, here on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sarala, 55, of Mangad, an employee of the hotel.

According the police, the bus belonged to Malabar College of Engineering and Technology, Desamangalam. The incident happened after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after he felt dizzy, said the police.

More than 15 students in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident. The condition of the driver was said to be stable.

