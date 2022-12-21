One killed, 18 injured as college bus rams hotel in Thrissur

December 21, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

A woman was killed and 18 others were injured when a college bus rammed a hotel at Kundannur Chungam, near Wadakkanchery, here on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sarala, 55, of Mangad, an employee of the hotel.

According the police, the bus belonged to Malabar College of Engineering and Technology, Desamangalam. The incident happened after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after he felt dizzy, said the police.

More than 15 students in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident. The condition of the driver was said to be stable.