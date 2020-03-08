One KFD death in Wayanad

KALPETTA

After an interval of 11 months, a death due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever death was reported in the district on Sunday.

Meenakshi, 48, of Naranga Kunnu tribal hamlet at Kattikulam under the Appappara Primary Health Centre died of KFD at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode.

Meenakshi was admitted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady on March 5 with symptoms of monkey fever. She was referred to the MCH on March 6.

13 cases this year

“As many as 13 KFD cases were reported in the district this year, of which nine patients have recovered. Two patients were admitted to the MCH and one to the District hospital a few days ago,” R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. However, the condition of the patients was stable, Dr. Renuka said.

Dr. Renuka has issued an advisory to the public, especially villagers on the fringes of forests and tourists, against the outbreak of the KFD.

All the cases had been reported from the Begur area in Thirunelly grama panchayat in the district, she said.

Surveillance

Fever surveillance cell has been set up in Thirunelly grama panchayat for the early detention of the disease.

Vaccination drive was also intensified in the region, but the unwillingness of people to take vaccination owing to the severe pain after vaccination was a major hurdle, Dr. Renuka said.

Directions had been given to the front line forest staff and high risk population on the forest fringes to use personal protection measures, including gloves and gumboots as well as repellent lotions, before they entered forest, she said.

Tourists who visited the forest and resorts on the fringes of forest in Thirunelly grama panchayat should contact the health authorities in their area if they had symptoms of fever soon after the visit, she said.

Since 2013

The first case of the disease was reported in the district in 2013 and another confirmed case reported in 2014.

The virus wreaked havoc in the district in 2015 when 102 cases were reported and 11 persons died. Nine cases were reported in 2016. Though two suspected cases were reported in 2017, not a single case was reported in 2018.

Seven cases

But seven cases, including two deaths, were reported in 2019, Health Department sources added.