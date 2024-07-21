One instalment of social security pensions to be disbursed from Wednesday

The distribution of one instalment of the social security and welfare pensions will begin in Kerala on Wednesday.

The Finance department has authorised the release of ₹900 crore for the purpose, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Sunday.

As usual, the pensions, ₹1,600 per beneficiary, will be paid through the bank accounts to those pensioners who have opted for this mode of payment. To those who have opted for direct-to-home distribution, the pension amount will be disbursed through cooperatives, Mr. Balagopal said.

Five instalments

On July 10, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in the State Legislative Assembly that the five pending instalments of the social security and welfare pensions, totalling ₹4,250 crore, would be disbursed in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. Mr. Vijayan had added that two of the pending instalments would be distributed in the current fiscal and the remaining three, in 2025-26.

He had also announced the government’s intention to release ₹1,700 crore this year towards the settlement of the pension dues.

Mr. Balagopal had said on Saturday that the present Left Democratic Front government has released ₹27,000 crore in the past three years for meeting the social security and welfare pensions.

