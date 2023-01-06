ADVERTISEMENT

One injured in wild elephant attack at Sulthan Bathery

January 06, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI

A man sustained minor injuries after a wild elephant attacked him at Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad in the early hours of Friday. A video of the elephant taking a stroll through the streets of Sulthan Bathery and attacking a pedestrian has gone viral.

The presence of the jumbo in the town forced the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in 10 divisions of the municipality.

In the video, the female elephant was seen walking through the Bathery streets at around 2.30 a.m. It also showed the elephant attacking a pedestrian, Subairkutty, who was walking through the town, after which he was seen falling down.

“The elephant attacked the man who suffered minor injuries. It also attacked a jewellery shop causing minor damages. At present, officials are tracking the location of the elephant,” a senior district administration official said.

The official said the elephant had a radio collar and the forest officials were in the process of tracking the animal.

The district administration is also in the process of getting approval to tranquilise the elephant. Sources also said forest officials had identified the elephant as the one which recently created problems in a human inhabited area of Tamil Nadu forest.

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran reviewed the situation during his visit to Dhoni, near Palakkad, on Friday evening.

( With inputs from Palakkad Bureau)

