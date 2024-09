One person was injured after a speeding car overturned on the Kazhakuttam elevated highway after hitting the divider on Monday.

The incident occurred around 2.45 p.m. when the speeding car headed towards Attingal overturned.

According to the police, one passenger sustained minor injuries, while the two others in the car escaped unhurt. The injured person was soon shifted to a hospital nearby.

