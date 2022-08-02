Kerala

One injured as protection wall collapses in Idukki

A Correspondent IDUKKI August 02, 2022 20:26 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:26 IST

The continuing rain disrupted normal life in Idukki district on Tuesday. One person was seriously injured when the protection wall of a house collapsed at Chithirapuram on the day. The injured, Valiyapadam Alice Joy (55), was admitted to the Adimaly taluk hospital and later shifted to a hospital at Kolenchery. 

According to her relatives, the earth caved in, causing the protection wall to fall over the house. The woman was trapped under the debris, they said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

District Collector Sheeba George has temporarily banned all tourism activities in Idukki district, including off-road driving, adventure tourism, boating and trekking. Night travel is also banned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the high ranges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seven relief camps were opened in various parts of the district, and 115 people from 41 families were shifted to camps. 

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams would be called in if the dire situation continued. In an online meeting held at the Collectorate, the Minister said an NDRF team was already deployed at Kattappana.

The facilities in the relief camps will be assessed, he said, adding the KSEB will be informed that the release of more water for power generation from the Idukki dam caused damage at Muvattupuzha. More relief camps will be opened in case the flood situation continued, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...