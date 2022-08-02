One injured as protection wall collapses in Idukki

August 02, 2022 20:26 IST

Temporary ban on tourism activities

The continuing rain disrupted normal life in Idukki district on Tuesday. One person was seriously injured when the protection wall of a house collapsed at Chithirapuram on the day. The injured, Valiyapadam Alice Joy (55), was admitted to the Adimaly taluk hospital and later shifted to a hospital at Kolenchery.

According to her relatives, the earth caved in, causing the protection wall to fall over the house. The woman was trapped under the debris, they said.

District Collector Sheeba George has temporarily banned all tourism activities in Idukki district, including off-road driving, adventure tourism, boating and trekking. Night travel is also banned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the high ranges.

Seven relief camps were opened in various parts of the district, and 115 people from 41 families were shifted to camps.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams would be called in if the dire situation continued. In an online meeting held at the Collectorate, the Minister said an NDRF team was already deployed at Kattappana.

The facilities in the relief camps will be assessed, he said, adding the KSEB will be informed that the release of more water for power generation from the Idukki dam caused damage at Muvattupuzha. More relief camps will be opened in case the flood situation continued, the Minister said.