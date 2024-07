A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an ambulance at Karuvatta near Haripad on Monday. While the superfast bus was heading to Kayamkulam, the ambulance was transporting a patient from Kollam to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Ambulance driver Aneesh, of Chinnakada in Kollam who sustained injuries in the accident, was admitted to a hospital. No one else suffered injuries in the accident. .

