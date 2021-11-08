One injured as DYFI, SDPI activists clash

Tense situation at Mankamkuzhy

A tense situation prevails in and around Mankamkuzhy near Mavelikara following clashes between Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists.

According to the police, at least one person sustained serious injuries in a clash between the two groups at Mambra Colony at Mankamkuzhy on Sunday night. Arunkumar, 21, of Vettiyar, a DYFI activist, who sustained serious stab injuries on his chest was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Following the incident, two houses in the area came under attack. A two-wheeler belonging to an SDPI leader was found torched in a field on Monday morning.

The police said that Arun was going to meet a friend of his at the colony when his motorbike collided with a two-wheeler of an SDPI activist. A war of words ensued. After the initial altercation, the two parties exchanged words over the phone. As per the statement of Arun, he was invited to the house of an SDPI activist identified as Shameer on the pretext of settling the issue amicably. On reaching the house, Arun and two other DYFI activists accompanying him were attacked by a gang.

The Kurathikad police have arrested five SDPI activists in connection with the attack on the DYFI member. They have been identified as Shameer, Aji, Noushad, Shamnas and Shahnaz. Officials said that the arrested were booked for attempt to murder.

Security has been beefed up in the area in view of the volatile situation.