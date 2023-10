October 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Arthunkal police have arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 1.65 g of MDMA, from Thaickal, near Cherthala.

The arrested have been identified as Vishnu Narayanan of Thaickal. He was nabbed by a team led by Arthunkal circle inspector P.G. Madhu, from his house on Tuesday.

The police said the accused had been selling the drug to youths and other people in the region. Officials said the arrested was a history-sheeter.