ADVERTISEMENT

One held with MDMA

July 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 26-year-old person with MDMA and ganja from Neelamperoor in Kuttanad on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Bibin Baby of Neelamperoor. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Kuttanad Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

Officials said they had seized 18.05 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru and Kochi to sell it to people at Kavalam, Neelamperoor and other areas.

The raid was led by Excise inspector M. Mahesh Kumar. People can pass on information about the sale and use of illicit liquor and drugs to Excise Intelligence at 9400069433. The identity of persons who provide information about illegal activities will be kept secret.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US