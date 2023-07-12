One held with MDMA

July 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 26-year-old person with MDMA and ganja from Neelamperoor in Kuttanad on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Bibin Baby of Neelamperoor. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Kuttanad Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

Officials said they had seized 18.05 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him.

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru and Kochi to sell it to people at Kavalam, Neelamperoor and other areas.

The raid was led by Excise inspector M. Mahesh Kumar. People can pass on information about the sale and use of illicit liquor and drugs to Excise Intelligence at 9400069433. The identity of persons who provide information about illegal activities will be kept secret.

