HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held with MDMA

July 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 26-year-old person with MDMA and ganja from Neelamperoor in Kuttanad on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Bibin Baby of Neelamperoor. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Kuttanad Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

Officials said they had seized 18.05 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him.

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru and Kochi to sell it to people at Kavalam, Neelamperoor and other areas.

The raid was led by Excise inspector M. Mahesh Kumar. People can pass on information about the sale and use of illicit liquor and drugs to Excise Intelligence at 9400069433. The identity of persons who provide information about illegal activities will be kept secret.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.