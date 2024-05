May 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police arrested a 27-year-old man and seized six grams of MDMA and 30 grams of ganja from Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Vinay of Vadackal, Alappuzha. Officials said the accused had used a restaurant at Kalarcode as a cover to sell the drugs.

He was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Alappuzha South police.

