One held with MDMA, hashish oil

February 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 34-year-old person with MDMA and hashish oil from Cherthala railway station premises on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Sangeeth M.S., of Anthikkad, Thrissur. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Cherthala Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

According to officials, they seized 28 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and 27 g of hashish oil from him.

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru. The cost of the drugs seized in the market is around ₹3 lakh.

The operation was led by Excise inspector V.J. Roy.