ADVERTISEMENT

One held with MDMA, hashish oil

February 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 34-year-old person with MDMA and hashish oil from Cherthala railway station premises on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Sangeeth M.S., of Anthikkad, Thrissur. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Cherthala Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

According to officials, they seized 28 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and 27 g of hashish oil from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru. The cost of the drugs seized in the market is around ₹3 lakh.

The operation was led by Excise inspector V.J. Roy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US