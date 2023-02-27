HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held with MDMA, hashish oil

February 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department sleuths arrested a 34-year-old person with MDMA and hashish oil from Cherthala railway station premises on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Sangeeth M.S., of Anthikkad, Thrissur. He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Excise Cherthala Range and Excise Intelligence wing.

According to officials, they seized 28 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and 27 g of hashish oil from him.

The accused brought the drug from Bengaluru. The cost of the drugs seized in the market is around ₹3 lakh.

The operation was led by Excise inspector V.J. Roy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.