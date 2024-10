The police arrested a man with two grams of MDMA and 40 grams of hashish oil in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The arrested has been identified as Nitheesh of Thiruvambadi in Alappuzha. Officials said the accused used his job as a delivery person in Ernakulam to sell the drugs.

He was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Alappuzha South police.