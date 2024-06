The Valiyathura police arrested one person for allegedly attempting to travel with a forged passport on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Pradeep Kumar, 56, of Chittayam, Kollam.

The accused was handed over to the police by emigration officials after he allegedly produced a fake passport to travel at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

