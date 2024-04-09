ADVERTISEMENT

One held with fake passport

April 09, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Valiyathura police arrested a Tamil Nadu native who was apprehended at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with a fake passport on Tuesday.

The accused, Jereena Abdul Khadar of Salem in Tamil Nadu, was nabbed by emigration authorities at the airport after finding her passport to have been forged. She was soon handed over to the Valiyathura police.

The incident was not her first attempt at illegal travel. The accused had been off boarded from a flight at the Cochin International Airport on March 29. The police found the woman to have removed a page stamped by the airport authorities in the passport.

