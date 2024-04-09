One held with fake passport

April 09, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiyathura police arrested a Tamil Nadu native who was apprehended at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with a fake passport on Tuesday.

The accused, Jereena Abdul Khadar of Salem in Tamil Nadu, was nabbed by emigration authorities at the airport after finding her passport to have been forged. She was soon handed over to the Valiyathura police.

The incident was not her first attempt at illegal travel. The accused had been off boarded from a flight at the Cochin International Airport on March 29. The police found the woman to have removed a page stamped by the airport authorities in the passport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.