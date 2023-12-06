One held with 40,000 Hans packets

December 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police arrested a 38-year-old person and seized 40,000 packets of banned ‘Hans’ from a rented house at Thazhakara near Mavelikara on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Jijo M.J. of Parumala in Pathanamthitta. Officials said the accused bought the banned tobacco product from outside Kerala at ₹20 per packet and sold the same for ₹50 (wholesale) and ₹80 (retail).

He was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Mavelikara police.

