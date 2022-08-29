One held on charge of raping minor

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 29, 2022 09:44 IST

Photo used for representative purpose only. File
The Varkala police arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl on Sunday. The police identified the accused as Ashiq, alias Chapru, 24, of Kizhakkepuram in Ayiroor. He has been accused of raping a 16-year- old girl whom he befriended and raped multiple times at her house since January. The incidents came to light after the survivor became pregnant. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

