One held on charge of murder

Published - August 10, 2024 11:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sreekaryam police have taken one person into custody in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter in Powdikonam late Friday.

The investigation team has identified the individuals directly involved in the attack on Joy alias ‘Vettukathi’ Joy of Kuttiyani, near Vattappara.

Joy, who had been released on bail a few days ago after serving jail term under Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was attacked by a three-member gang. They ambushed his autorickshaw at Society Junction in Powdikonam while he was on his way to his rented house in Vishnu Nagar nearby around 9 p.m.

The gang, travelling in a car, reportedly hacked Joy using machetes before fleeing the scene. The police discovered him in a pool of blood about three hours later. Despite being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, Joy succumbed to his grievous injuries around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The authorities have since identified three youths, Sajeer, Anshad, and Anwar Hussain of Kuttiyani to be the suspects in the case, and launched efforts to nab them. Another person, Subin of Venjaramoodu, was apprehended after being found to have allegedly taken the car, used by the accused trio, on rent.

The motive behind the murder is believed to be retaliation for a previous attack involving the victim in Plamoodu, near Pothencode, six months ago.

