One held on charge of molesting tourist in Varkala

March 08, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly molesting a French tourist a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Jishnu, 22, of Thalassery. He has been accused of assaulting the survivor near the Papanasam beach on Tuesday midnight. While the accused fled after the woman cried for help, the police apprehended him on the basis of CCTV visuals. The complainant later identified the accused, who used to work in a spa in the area.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

