GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held on charge of molesting tourist in Varkala

March 08, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly molesting a French tourist a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Jishnu, 22, of Thalassery. He has been accused of assaulting the survivor near the Papanasam beach on Tuesday midnight. While the accused fled after the woman cried for help, the police apprehended him on the basis of CCTV visuals. The complainant later identified the accused, who used to work in a spa in the area.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.