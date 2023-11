November 05, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Museum police have arrested a man on the charge of misbehaving with a young woman at Kanakakkunnu on Saturday night.

The accused was identified as Rathin of Poovathur, Nedumangad. A case was registered against him on a complaint that around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, he tried to grab a 22-year-old woman near Kanakakkunnu, in the Museum police station limits.