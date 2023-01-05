ADVERTISEMENT

One held on charge of attacking Sabarimala pilgrims in Alappuzha

January 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly attacking Sabarimala pilgrims at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The arrested was identified as Arjun Krishna of Gurumandiram ward in Alappuzha municipality.

“The pilgrims from Malappuram were on their way home after visiting the Sabarimala temple. When the group reached Kalarcode they stopped at an eatery. After seeing two children who were part of the pilgrim group leaning on his motorbike and clicking pictures, the accused showered obscene words and shoved them. One of the girls fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries,” said an official.

After others in the group questioned his act, the accused left and soon returned with an axe and smashed the windshield of the pilgrims’ vehicle, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US