HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held on charge of attacking Sabarimala pilgrims in Alappuzha

January 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly attacking Sabarimala pilgrims at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The arrested was identified as Arjun Krishna of Gurumandiram ward in Alappuzha municipality.

“The pilgrims from Malappuram were on their way home after visiting the Sabarimala temple. When the group reached Kalarcode they stopped at an eatery. After seeing two children who were part of the pilgrim group leaning on his motorbike and clicking pictures, the accused showered obscene words and shoved them. One of the girls fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries,” said an official.

After others in the group questioned his act, the accused left and soon returned with an axe and smashed the windshield of the pilgrims’ vehicle, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.