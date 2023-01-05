One held on charge of attacking Sabarimala pilgrims in Alappuzha

January 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly attacking Sabarimala pilgrims at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Wednesday night. The arrested was identified as Arjun Krishna of Gurumandiram ward in Alappuzha municipality.

“The pilgrims from Malappuram were on their way home after visiting the Sabarimala temple. When the group reached Kalarcode they stopped at an eatery. After seeing two children who were part of the pilgrim group leaning on his motorbike and clicking pictures, the accused showered obscene words and shoved them. One of the girls fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries,” said an official.

After others in the group questioned his act, the accused left and soon returned with an axe and smashed the windshield of the pilgrims’ vehicle, the police said.