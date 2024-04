April 09, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

One person has been arrested in connection with an assault on a policeman near Aryasala on Tuesday night.

Siju Thomas, 47, from the Fort police station was taken to hospital and later discharged.

The Fort police said Mr. Thomas was on his way to join duty when he was attacked by a five-member gang just before 8 p.m.

Four other identifiable persons were involved, the police said.