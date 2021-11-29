One held for visa fraud

The accused had duped several job-seekers

The City police arrested a travel agent for visa fraud in which he allegedly defrauded victims of nearly ₹10 lakh.

The Medical College police identified the accused as Mujeeb Rahman, 43, of Kowdiar. The accused, who runs the firm Riya Travel Solutions at Pattom, is suspected to have duped several job-seekers who aspired to migrate overseas.

He has been apprehended on the basis of a complaint by Nettayam native Sreelakshmi who had paid him ₹4 lakh after being assured of a job visa in Canada. Having managed to win her trust, he purportedly collected ₹5.5 lakh from the complainant’s relatives whom he promised to get family visas.

He got hold of 10 passports from them after convincing them that they were required to process the visas.

Soon after nabbing him, the police recovered numerous passports and other documents from his house in Golf Links, Kowdiar. While the accused has been remanded to judicial custody, the police intended to seek his custody to identify more victims who could have fallen prey to similar fraudulent activities, the police said.