One held for vandalising Union Minister’s house

February 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police have arrested one person in connection with the vandalism of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan’s house in Ulloor a few days ago.

The Medical College have recorded the arrest of Manoj, 46, of Payyanur in Kannur for the alleged crime that had taken place on February 8. The accused purportedly broke into the premises and smashed the window panes. It was only the next day the office staff of the Minister discovered the vandalism.

A special investigation team examined over 150 CCTV footage recovered from the vicinity of the house. Screen-grabs of the alleged miscreant was also circulated on the social media. Manoj was finally nabbed from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in Thampanoor on Saturday.

According to sources, Manoj has been working in a hotel in Sreekaryam. While certain reports claimed the accused suffered from mental ailments, the actual cause behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.