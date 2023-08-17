One held for vandalising Oommen Chandy memorial

August 17, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Parassala police on Thursday arrested one man for allegedly vandalising a memorial erected in honour of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at Ponvila a day ago.

The police identified the accused as Shaiju D., a member of the CPI(M) feeder organisation Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The alleged incident in which stones were hurled at the memorial occurred late Wednesday. The glass panes and an image of the late Congress leader were damaged in the incident.

Following the incident, Congress workers destroyed a few flex boards that had been erected by CPI(M) activists in the area. The police had intensified surveillance in anticipation of further retaliatory attacks in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.