One held for vandalising Oommen Chandy memorial

August 17, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Parassala police on Thursday arrested one man for allegedly vandalising a memorial erected in honour of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at Ponvila a day ago.

The police identified the accused as Shaiju D., a member of the CPI(M) feeder organisation Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The alleged incident in which stones were hurled at the memorial occurred late Wednesday. The glass panes and an image of the late Congress leader were damaged in the incident.

Following the incident, Congress workers destroyed a few flex boards that had been erected by CPI(M) activists in the area. The police had intensified surveillance in anticipation of further retaliatory attacks in the area.

