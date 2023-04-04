One held for the death of lottery winner

April 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Pangode police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the death of his friend who had organised a liquor party to celebrate a lottery win.

The police identified the accused as Santhosh of Pangode. He was apprehended in connection with the death of Sajeev, 35, of Mathira in Pangode on Monday.

Sajeev had won ₹80 lakh in a State-run lottery last month and organised a party in a friend’s house on April 1 after receiving the prize. During the party, Santhosh allegedly pushed Sajeev into a 1-m deep pit near the house in a drunken stupor. Sajeev was soon admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness. He died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Subsequently, the police registered a case based on a complaint submitted by Sajeev’s brother.