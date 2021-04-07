One held for stoning BJP activist’s house

KOLLAM

07 April 2021 23:04 IST

Kadakkal police have arrested a person in connection with an incident where stones were pelted at the house of BJP panchayat committee vice-president Rathiraj.

According to Mr.Rathiraj, two persons threw stones at his residence on Tuesday night and tried to hurl a cracker which exploded in their hands.

He also alleged that he has been attacked several times recently and CPI(M) workers are behind the attack.

Advertising

Advertising

While Vishakh, a 32-year-old Kadakkal resident was arrested, his accomplice Vishnu Lal is undergoing treatment at Medical College Hospital as he sustained injuries when the cracker went off.

According to police officials, political rivalry is the reason behind the attack.