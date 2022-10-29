One held for stealing valuables from temple

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 29, 2022 18:20 IST

The police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old person for stealing jewellery from a temple at Aroor in Alappuzha. The arrested was identified as Rajesh (44) of Ambalappuzha.

The police said the accused had stolen 11 sovereigns of gold from the Sreekumara Vilasam temple in the early hours of Friday. He was nabbed with the help of CCTV visuals retrieved from cameras placed at the temple.

Earlier, a video of a person wearing a face mask praying before breaking open doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple went viral.

