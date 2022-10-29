Kerala

One held for stealing valuables from temple

The police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old person for stealing jewellery from a temple at Aroor in Alappuzha. The arrested was identified as Rajesh (44) of Ambalappuzha.

The police said the accused had stolen 11 sovereigns of gold from the Sreekumara Vilasam temple in the early hours of Friday. He was nabbed with the help of CCTV visuals retrieved from cameras placed at the temple.

Earlier, a video of a person wearing a face mask praying before breaking open doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple went viral.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 6:22:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-held-for-stealing-valuables-from-temple/article66069465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY